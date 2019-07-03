|
Walter Lloyd Bingaman
Widower of Alice and beloved father of nine, Walter died Sat, June 29, 2019 after a long life devoted to work and family. He is survived by his children: David, Sue Cavelero, Michael, Robert, Dawn, Mary Adams, and James; 24 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice, and his sons Daniel and George.
Viewing at Beck's Funeral Home
in Edmonds on Mon, July 8, 5-7pm,
followed by Rosary at 7:00pm. Funeral services will be held at
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
in Edmonds, Tues, July 9, at 11am,
followed by reception. Interment at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the . Share memories at www.beckstributecenter.com
Published in The Seattle Times from July 3 to July 6, 2019