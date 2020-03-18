Home

Shaw & Sons Funeral Directors
201 N 2ND ST
Yakima, WA 98901
(509) 426-5308
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Shaw & Sons Funeral Directors
201 N 2ND ST
Yakima, WA 98901
View Map
Walter M. Canter


1931 - 2020
Walter M. Canter Obituary
Walter M. Canter

Walter M. Canter, 88, died at his home in Renton, Washington March 11, 2020. He was born December 30, 1931, the 2nd of 4 children, to Ruth and Rollie Canter in Yakima, Washington.

After graduating High School in Yakima, Walt served 2 years in the Korean War. He returned home to marry Barbara Sorrell August 12, 1954 in Moxee, Washington. Walt secured a job with The Boeing Company and moved to Renton in 1956, where they raised their 3 daughters Debra Kay, Janice Rae and Jacquelyn Gay.

Along with his career at Boeing, Walt also served as the Cedar River Water Commissioner. He sat on many Boards and Commissions for King County and The Washington State Legislature.

Walt is survived by his wife of 65 years Barbara, his daughters Debra (Dennis) and Jacquelyn, 4 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Janice, sister Edna, brothers Melvin and Elmer and his parents.

Condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 18, 2020
