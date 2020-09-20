1/1
Walter Robert Chance
Walter Robert Chance

Walter Robert "Walt" Chance passed away August 26, 2020 in Olympia, Washington at the age of 97. Alzheimer's caught up with him. Walt was born April 4, 1923 in West Seattle in the home of parents A.B. "Burton" and Florence (Boswell) Chance.

Following WWII US Army service, Walt graduated from the University of Washington. He was a science teacher at Olympia High School and seasonal Ranger Naturalist in Glacier and Olympic National Parks.

Walt married Mary Lou (Winton) in 1950. They were married until her passing in 2011.

Walt was also preceded in passing by his parents, siblings Hazel (Malcom) Chastek, Curt (Ruth) Chance, and brother-in-law Phil Winton. He is survived by sons Brian (Becky Engledow) Chance, Craig (Kathy) Chance, grandson Joe Norwood, Jr., sister-in-law Vivian Winton, and numerous nieces and nephews.

For more information and to sign his Guest Books go to https://woodlawn-funeralhome.com or www.Legacy.com

Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 20, 2020
I fondly recall the greeting of "Good morning scholars" when I had him for Botany. A kind man, who really enjoyed teaching. Craig and the rest of the family it is with tears in my eyes and heart that I offer my deepest condolences.
Gregg Akehurst
Student
