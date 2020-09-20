Walter Robert Chance
Walter Robert "Walt" Chance passed away August 26, 2020 in Olympia, Washington at the age of 97. Alzheimer's caught up with him. Walt was born April 4, 1923 in West Seattle in the home of parents A.B. "Burton" and Florence (Boswell) Chance.
Following WWII US Army service, Walt graduated from the University of Washington. He was a science teacher at Olympia High School and seasonal Ranger Naturalist in Glacier and Olympic National Parks.
Walt married Mary Lou (Winton) in 1950. They were married until her passing in 2011.
Walt was also preceded in passing by his parents, siblings Hazel (Malcom) Chastek, Curt (Ruth) Chance, and brother-in-law Phil Winton. He is survived by sons Brian (Becky Engledow) Chance, Craig (Kathy) Chance, grandson Joe Norwood, Jr., sister-in-law Vivian Winton, and numerous nieces and nephews.
