|
|
Walter William Cooper
Walter William (Bill) Cooper passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 12, 2019. Bill was born in Seattle, Washington on May 11, 1925 to Elsa and George Cooper. After graduating from Cleveland High School, he served his country during World War II in the Pacific Region. He worked for Seattle City Light for many years, followed by a similar number of years in retirement.
Bill is survived by his wife of 73 years, Leona; sister, Helen; children Judy, David and Brian; and grandson, Christopher. He lived a long life and will be missed, but will be remembered in our hearts. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 4, 2019