Wanda Ann Roehl



October 25, 1928 ~ May 2, 2019



Wanda Ann Roehl died on May 2, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born in Wenatchee, Washington on October 25, 1928 to Wendell and Bertha Haas and had one sister, Beverly Jean, who preceded her in death. Her family settled in Seattle and she graduated from Lincoln High School in 1946.



Wanda is survived by her husband of 71 years, Edwin (Eddie). Wanda and Eddie married on May 1, 1948 and settled in Ballard, where they lived for 57 years. They moved from Ballard in 2006 to Mountlake Terrace, and recently moved to a retirement community in Seattle.



Wanda was a kind, compassionate, loving soul known for her love of family, warm smile and infectious laugh. Her interests included reading, playing cards, and listening to country western music. She was the member of a bunco group and on a bowling team for many years.



She is survived by her children Robert (Bob) and Debbi Roehl, Wayne Roehl, Karen Roehl and Will Tilse, and Linda and Al Sandhop, her grandchildren Josh Roehl, Alaynia and Mickey McGill, Carly Wilcox and Chris Ramsey, Heather and Pete Lennon, and Heath Roehl, and her great grandchildren Brynnea, Kylina and Aydren McGill and Morgan and Merrill Lennon.



Services will be held at Evergreen Washelli, 11111 Aurora Ave. N., Seattle, on



Saturday, May 25th 10:00am. Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019