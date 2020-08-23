Wanda Marie Grill



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Wanda Grill. She died peacefully on August 10, 2020, at the age of 96. Wanda was born in Adrian, Michigan, as the youngest of three sisters and one brother. She survived tough times and married her husband of over 50 years, Albert Grill. After living in Toledo, Ohio, they moved to and made a life in Burien, Washington.



Wanda worked at The Bon Marche; until she retired and was a fixture of St. Bernadette's Catholic Church. As a working mother she raised four children, Mike, Patty, Jim, and Debbie. Wanda nurtured a tight knit family and enjoyed many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even great-great grandchildren.



Wanda's family and friends will never forget family meals with homemade raviolis. Wanda's generosity continued into her later years as she knitted stocking caps and scarves for family, friends, and to be donated to the homeless for warmth during the winter months. Her kind heart will never be forgotten.



Due to the current situation, the family is planning a memorial service in 2021, to celebrate the anniversary of Wanda's passing.



