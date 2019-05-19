Warren B. Johnson



Warren B. Johnson, age 95, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019 at home in Seattle.



Warren was born in Seattle on September 15, 1923. He was raised in Seattle and also on the family's farm outside of Poulsbo. He graduated from North Kitsap High School in 1941 and enrolled at the University of Washington that fall.



Warren went on to earn a B.A. in History, an M.A. in English, and eventually a Ph.D. in History, all from the University of Washington. Warren had a long and rewarding career as a history professor, serving on the facility at the Colorado School of Mines, Highline Community College, and at Seattle University, where he taught for 29 years, retiring in 1992.



Warren was a World War II veteran, enlisting in the Army Air Corps and serving with an 8th Air Force B-17 air crew, based in England. Following the War, Warren received a commission in the Air Force reserve, where he served for 30 years, retiring with the rank of Colonel.



Warren is survived by Virginia Gailey Johnson, his wife of 65 years, and their children Douglas (Sue) of Seattle, Bruce of Sarasota Florida, and Carolyn Pompermayer (Marty) of Seattle.



He also leaves behind five grandchildren (Eric, Amy, Margo,



Katherine, and Erik). He is also survived by his two younger sisters, Agnes Divoky of Kenmore and Jean Buchanan of Poulsbo.



Warren was devoted to his family, had a keen interest in current events, and enjoyed sailing, baking bread, collies, and tending to the family property in Poulsbo. A family memorial service will take place in the future. Published in The Seattle Times on May 19, 2019