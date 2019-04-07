Warren E. Wilkins



Warren, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed into the arms of Jesus at age 81 from cancer on April 1, 2019. Warren was born and raised in Yakima Washington and lived for over 40 years in Edmonds. He received his BA from the University of Washington, with an MBA from Auburn University. He had a successful career in banking and sales. Warren served proudly in the United States Air Force Reserve for 30 years, retiring with the rank of Colonel.



Warren will be remembered for his love of God, family, friends and country. He enjoyed hobbies of classic cars, sports and travel.



Left to honor Warren and remember his love are his wife of almost 60 years, Janet (Staab) Wilkins, daughters Diana LaDoe (Greg) and Christine Lambert (Ric), his brother Bill Wilkins, and grandchildren Andrew (Vivian), Rebecca, Zachary and Miranda.



A Celebration of Warren's life will



be held at Calvin Presbyterian



Church in Shoreline at 2pm on Monday April 15th.



Those who desire may make memorial donations to Calvin Presbyterian Church.



