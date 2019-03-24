Warren H. Jessop



Warren H. Jessop passed away on February 23, 2019, at the age of 77.



Born in Midland Park, NJ, Warren graduated from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and Purdue University. He began working as a computer scientist at Bell Labs in New Jersey and Naperville, IL. and retired after a long career as a manager for the Computer Science Laboratory at the University of Washington.



Warren loved his family, opera, singing (he had a beautiful baritone voice,) theater, Ren and Stimpy, cats, hiking, VW van camping, travel, Meaningful Movies, and non-fiction books on science, politics, and religion. He was a spiritual seeker who was an active member in Unitarian Universalist congregations for most of his adult life and enjoyed several retreats at the Catholic Monastery of the Ascension in Jerome, Idaho. He wrote well-crafted homilies on a wide variety of themes. He was a curious free-thinker who liked to do things his own way. This old adage would resonate with Warren: "Admire those who seek the truth, question those who have found it."



Warren is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary Jane (nee Guard), daughter Sara Marie, older brother Russell Jessop, niece Elaine Jessop Hoehner, and nephew Russell C. Jessop.



A celebration of Warren's life will be held at Northlake Unitarian Universalist Church on Saturday, April 13, at 2pm,



308 4th Ave. South, Kirkland, WA.



