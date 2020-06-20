Warren J. Murphy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Warren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Warren J. Murphy

Warren J. Murphy, 94, of Edmonds, Washington, died June 11, 2020 at his adult family home surrounded by family. He was born March 9, 1926 in Lakeville, Minnesota, the son of John Henry Murphy and Bertha Green and was the 7th of 10 siblings.

He moved to Seattle in 1941 with his brother Bill where he worked in the shipyards, delivered heating oil, worked at a service station and an appliance repair store before finding his true calling in the real estate business. Starting in the Greenwood area of Seattle in the mid 1950's, he later moved north to Edmonds where he and his business partner Wayne Meyers operated Olympic Properties Real Estate Brokerage until his retirement after more than 30 years.

He married Betty Mae Benson in 1952 and they remained married until her passing in 2001. He was preceded in death by daughter Kathy in 1982. He is survived by his son Joe (Karen) of Whidbey Island and daughter Mary Jo Brudevold (Scott) of Edmonds, 5 grandchildren, Shannon, Jenny, Melanie, Julie, and Tyler as well as 3 great grandchildren.

He was a longtime member of Holy Rosary parish and will be laid to rest at Holyrood Catholic cemetery in a private service. Remembrances may be made to a charity of your choice.

Please feel free to share your thoughts and memories online by going to the Becks Tribute Center website.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beck's Tribute Center
405 5TH AVE S
EDMONDS, WA 98020
(425) 771-1234
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved