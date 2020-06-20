Warren J. Murphy
Warren J. Murphy, 94, of Edmonds, Washington, died June 11, 2020 at his adult family home surrounded by family. He was born March 9, 1926 in Lakeville, Minnesota, the son of John Henry Murphy and Bertha Green and was the 7th of 10 siblings.
He moved to Seattle in 1941 with his brother Bill where he worked in the shipyards, delivered heating oil, worked at a service station and an appliance repair store before finding his true calling in the real estate business. Starting in the Greenwood area of Seattle in the mid 1950's, he later moved north to Edmonds where he and his business partner Wayne Meyers operated Olympic Properties Real Estate Brokerage until his retirement after more than 30 years.
He married Betty Mae Benson in 1952 and they remained married until her passing in 2001. He was preceded in death by daughter Kathy in 1982. He is survived by his son Joe (Karen) of Whidbey Island and daughter Mary Jo Brudevold (Scott) of Edmonds, 5 grandchildren, Shannon, Jenny, Melanie, Julie, and Tyler as well as 3 great grandchildren.
He was a longtime member of Holy Rosary parish and will be laid to rest at Holyrood Catholic cemetery in a private service. Remembrances may be made to a charity of your choice.
Please feel free to share your thoughts and memories online by going to the Becks Tribute Center website.
Warren J. Murphy, 94, of Edmonds, Washington, died June 11, 2020 at his adult family home surrounded by family. He was born March 9, 1926 in Lakeville, Minnesota, the son of John Henry Murphy and Bertha Green and was the 7th of 10 siblings.
He moved to Seattle in 1941 with his brother Bill where he worked in the shipyards, delivered heating oil, worked at a service station and an appliance repair store before finding his true calling in the real estate business. Starting in the Greenwood area of Seattle in the mid 1950's, he later moved north to Edmonds where he and his business partner Wayne Meyers operated Olympic Properties Real Estate Brokerage until his retirement after more than 30 years.
He married Betty Mae Benson in 1952 and they remained married until her passing in 2001. He was preceded in death by daughter Kathy in 1982. He is survived by his son Joe (Karen) of Whidbey Island and daughter Mary Jo Brudevold (Scott) of Edmonds, 5 grandchildren, Shannon, Jenny, Melanie, Julie, and Tyler as well as 3 great grandchildren.
He was a longtime member of Holy Rosary parish and will be laid to rest at Holyrood Catholic cemetery in a private service. Remembrances may be made to a charity of your choice.
Please feel free to share your thoughts and memories online by going to the Becks Tribute Center website.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.