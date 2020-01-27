Home

Beck's Tribute Center
405 5TH AVE S
EDMONDS, WA 98020
(425) 771-1234
Warren, 83, died on January 10, 2020 at home with his family. Survived by wife, Pat; sons Mike (Michelle) and Matt (Sara) and grandchildren Zora, Jack, Weston and Whitney along with two sisters, Marilyn and Laurel.

After his family he loved his work, golf, baseball and the outdoors. Growing up, he was an avid fly fisherman, something he enjoyed his entire life. As a longtime Edmonds architect, he left his mark on many local buildings and homes. He and Matt took as many golf trips as they could, including to St. Andrews in Scotland, but left a wish list of several courses unplayed. The La Fon Father's Day Putting Invitational will continue in his memory.

As his sons were growing up he coached youth baseball and basketball and became a scout leader, taking the boys camping all over the Pacific Northwest. A great storyteller, many tales were shared around the campfire.

He is leaving us with many good memories, and we hope he can now visit all those golf courses on his list.

A private memorial service is planned for this summer.

Please share memories at

www.beckstributecenter.com.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
