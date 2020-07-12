Warren Lee Davidson



Warren Davidson of Kent, WA passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, July 6, 2020 after a long illness. He was 79.



Warren was born in Tacoma, WA and grew up/attended high school in W. Seattle. He served 2 years in the Navy then worked as a welder and at the W. Seattle Radiator Shop before landing a position as a sales person at BASF Wyandotte. This position led him to move his family to Yakima, WA where he spent the next several years. After leaving the sales position, he served as an administrator for a Nursing Home facility. His most notable occupation in Yakima was his ownership of the Fruitvale Drive-In Theater, which he enjoyed. Warren sold the theater and moved back to Seattle and began his career with Metro in 1990.



Left to cherish his memory is Vicky, his wife of 22+ years; son Lee Davidson, daughters Gina Stanhope (Curt); Charita Fletcher; Jamie Young; Randi Young; 6 grandchildren: Stephanie Jensen (Chris); Chelsea Scott (Trever); Diontae Fletcher; Cameron Davidson; Kiara Fletcher; Jayell Young; 3 great-grandsons: Oliver Jensen, Griffin Jensen, Wyatt Scott; niece Jennifer Banks (Adam); nephew Chris Burns (Diana) and a host of other relatives and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store