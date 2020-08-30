Wayne Allen Topinka
Wayne Allen Topinka passed away at the age of 63 on Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Kent, Washington. He passed peacefully surrounded by family and partner Judy Richardson. Son of Dr. Walter Topinka and Mary Ellen Topinka, Wayne was born on June 15, 1957 in Seattle. Wayne grew up in the Normandy Park area in south Seattle and graduated from Mt. Rainier High School in Des Moines, Washington in 1975. He went on to graduate from Washington State University with a degree in Business Administration and a master's degree in Mechanical Engineering. Wayne thrived at WSU, both socially with his fraternity brothers, and with his education. Wayne was an active member in his fraternity Phi Kappa Tau, and in 1978 served as President. He spent most of his working life at the Boeing Company as a valuable and experienced member of multiple teams including ISAT, CALAM and various other Aerospace programs. Wayne was known for his ability to successfully tackle many of the more difficult issues that his work teams faced.
Growing up, Wayne was a spirited child, often challenging his parent's authority. He was also incredibly intelligent and creative, and flawlessly completed complex models and projects in his youth. In high school, he spent many hours with friends working on and converting the family 1967 Mercury Cougar into his version of a muscle car. After college he was particularly adept at restoring jukebox, pinball, and gaming machines. A reminder of his attention to detail and flawless restoration skills live on in the many items he restored.
Wayne had a unique sense of humor, with those around him often not understanding the punch line until sometime later. He was a devoted son to his parents during their later years, traveling with them and helping with projects around their home. While at Boeing, Wayne met Judy Richardson, a coworker, who was to become his loving life partner. Judy and Wayne spent 14 years together in a loving relationship. He loved traveling to Panama where he had a penthouse condominium that they worked together completing, furnishing, and turning into a second home. They also created many wonderful memories together from all their travel, both internationally and domestically. They adopted a 4-year-old chihuahua from a local shelter and named it Bruiser. Bruiser became their much loved fur baby that Wayne called his "soft and fuzzy" puppy, always bringing him comfort and smiles.
Wayne is survived by Judy Richardson of Kent, WA, his brother Alan (Cindy) Topinka of Kirkland, WA, and his niece and nephew Madeline and Nicholas Topinka. At Wayne's request, there will not be a memorial service.
.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation, in Wayne's name, to Homeward Pet Adoption, 13132 Little Bear CK Pkwy, Woodinville, WA 98072 (homewardpet.org
).