Wayne Evans Martin
Wayne Evans Martin MD, pioneer, researcher and teacher of the art and science of anesthesia, died peacefully in Tacoma, Washington on February 1, 2020. He always said he wasn't leaving this world without a fight and made a valiant effort to overcome the ravages of age and heart failure.
Wayne was born on September 15,
1934 in Dallas, Texas to Walter Evans and Mysie Jackie Robinson Martin. He grew up in the vicinity of Dallas and met the love of his life, Dorris Holt, in Northeast Texas when they were both pre-teens. They were married on June 12, 1955 and enjoyed over sixty-four years of marriage. His children, Melanie and Warren, were born soon after they were married.
Wayne earned a B.A. degree from the University of Texas in 1954 and an MD from Southwestern Medical Center in 1958. Wayne completed his training as an anesthesiologist at the University of Washington, rising to become the Chief of the Division of Cardiovascular Anesthesiology in 1970. He helped mend a lot of broken hearts as a part of the first open heart surgery team at the UW and was proud to do pioneering work in anesthesia for "bitty babies." He completed his career with Physicians Anesthesia Service of Seattle. He served the Washington State Society of Anesthesiologists as Secretary-Treasurer in 1979 and President in 1982. Following retirement, he served for about 15 years as a volunteer lobbyist for the League of Women Voters working on reproductive rights issues.
Throughout his life, Wayne was always on a crusade to make the world a better place, whether in medicine or politics. He lived up to the family slogan of "never let the truth get in the way of a good story" and everyone who knew him could certainly repeat a "Wayne story," often made more colorful by his distinctive Texas drawl. He was voracious reader of history and science fiction and endeavored to always keep his mind actively engaged.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. He is survived by his wife Dorris, daughter Melanie (Ron) Martin-Dent, son Warren (Liz) Martin, grandchildren Janelle and Ronald Martin-Dent and Alex and Rachael Martin.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on May 3, 2020 in Tacoma, Washington. Remembrances may be given to PATH or Planned Parenthood.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 9, 2020