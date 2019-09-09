Home

Yahn & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
55 W VALLEY HWY S
AUBURN, WA 98001
(253) 833-8877
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Community Church
3807 Reith Road South
Kent, WA
Wayne H. Rosenberg Obituary
Wayne H. Rosenberg

Wayne passed away August 30, 2019 in his home at the age of 90 years, 4 months, and 1 day. He was born in Ellensburg, WA to parents Harry Charles Rosenberg and Mattie Ewing Miles. Preceding him in death were his parents, his four siblings, and his first wife, Kay.

Wayne worked in various supermarkets in Ellensburg before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1948. He served in the Korean conflict and was honorably discharged in 1952. He then attended Central Washington University and graduated in 1956 with a business degree. Wayne moved his growing family to Seattle to start a 30-year career as an industrial engineer at the Boeing Airplane Company.

He married Pat Evert on November 21, 1987. Wayne enjoyed years of Volksmarching, playing racquetball, square dancing, and he instilled his love of camping and hiking in his children.

Surviving him are his wife, Pat and her two children, Gary and Kim; his children, Sherri, Karen, Patty, Jeannie, and Jeff; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-greatgrandsons.

A celebration of Wayne's life

will be held at the

Trinity Community Church,

where he was a member for many

years, on September 15 at 2:00 pm.

The church address is 3807 Reith

Road South, Kent, WA 98032.

Please sign the online guestbook provided by Yahn and Son Funeral Home at www.yahnandson.com/obituaries.

Interment will be at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 9, 2019
