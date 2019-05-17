Wayne Harrison Reingold



His laugh and smile would fill up the room; his kindness, generosity and caring were signatures of this loving man with the big personality. Wayne passed away on his own terms, on a tennis court on a beautiful sunny morning near Lake Chelan. Of course, he picked Cinco de Mayo to make his exit, ensuring that anyone who knew him would tip a shot in celebration of his well-lived life.



We are grateful for his rich life that touched so many. His quick wit and humor were mainstays of his life, as well as the beautiful quality of being a "connector" for family, friends, and business colleagues. He had a special gift with young people as he mentored and befriended so many who needed a crazy uncle.



He had a long career in sales, including the company he started, Reingold & Assoc. His work ethic and exquisite attention to relationships brought him many industry awards, but what was most important to him was making his crew feel like family.



At home he was a generous, attentive husband and father of three daughters, all of us loving him with an epic love. The void is deep and it is wide, but we are so grateful we got to be in his big, beautiful life.



He has left his legacy to his wife, Jan Christensen Reingold, daughters Kate Reingold, Hanna Reingold Smith, Maggie Reingold and son-in-law Nick Smith, brothers Jeff and Craig Reingold, and sister Diana Browning, and many adoring nephews and nieces. We will live life well for you, Wayner!



A celebration of his life will be



held on Monday, 5/20 from 4-6pm



at Pickering Barn in Issaquah. Published in The Seattle Times from May 17 to May 18, 2019