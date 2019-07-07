Wayne Jack Timberlake



Wayne J. Timberlake passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019. Wayne was born in Longview, Washington to Edith and Merritt Timberlake on August 4, 1930. He spent his childhood in Newberg, Oregon. In 1943, the family moved to Seattle where Merritt established his dental practice. Wayne went to Roosevelt High School where he met the love of his life, Christy McCaskill. At Roosevelt, he excelled in academics and athletics. He graduated in 1948, attended the University of Washington and joined the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He was accepted to the University of Washington Dental School in 1950, and married Christy on May 22, 1953.



In 1954, he graduated from Dental School, and was drafted by the Air Force and stationed as a commissioned officer in College Station, Texas. In Texas, Christy and Wayne were blessed with the birth of Christy Irene in 1955 and Craig Merritt in 1956. Wayne practiced dentistry on the base and learned how to fly. In 1957 he contracted Polio, recovered and received a medical discharge.



The family moved to Seattle where Wayne joined his father and brothers, Keith and Dale, in the family dental practice in the University District. In 1958 Christy and Wayne were blessed with the birth of Todd Alex. The Timberlake family thrived in Seattle where Wayne and Christy built a welcoming home. Wayne skied, fished, golfed, travelled, and fixed things. Most of all he was a husband and father.



In the span of his 88 years, Wayne lived a full life. He practiced dentistry with three generations including his father, brothers, and son Craig. He was involved in all of his grandchildren's lives and in May met his great-grandson, Desmond. He celebrated 66 years of marriage, boated a 48-pound King, shot a round of 75, skied until he was 70, and was inducted into the Roosevelt Athletic Hall of Fame.



Wayne is survived by his wife Christy McCaskill Timberlake, his brothers Dale (Karen) Timberlake, Keith (Patty) Timberlake, his children Craig (Mary) Timberlake, Todd (Diane) Timberlake, D.R. (Ellen) Clawson, grandchildren Mara (Daniel) Loomb, Anna Timberlake (Jacob Petrie), Nick, Kendra (Tyler) Morgan, Clare, Lisa, Christy Anna, Carly, Jane, Alex, Joe, and great-grandson Desmond. He was preceded in death by Christy Irene and Thomas DeNova.



We were blessed to have Wayne in our life. He will be greatly missed.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Seattle Golf Club on August 11 at 3:00pm.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the University of Washington Wayne and Christy Timberlake Family Endowed Fund. (877) 894-4387 Published in The Seattle Times on July 7, 2019