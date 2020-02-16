Home

Died: February 9, 2020

Seattle, WA

He was 88 years old survived by his only child, a son, DJ Johanson (P), two granddaughters, J. Bytheway and T. Lessley (P), and 4 great grandchildren, all from the Seattle area.

Wayne Johanson was born & raised in Seattle, WA. He was a Firefighter, retired engine 20 for 25 years. In his spare time he was an excellent woodworker. He graduated Ballard High School & lettered in basketball and baseball. He enjoyed golf. In his younger days, he, his wife and son played over 50 golf courses in Western Washington. This great, kind & generous man was loved by his family, friends & neighbors and will be sadly missed by all.

He requested no memorial service. Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020
