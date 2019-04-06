Resources More Obituaries for Wayne Bouck Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Wayne M. Bouck

February 11, 1958 ~ March 27, 2019



Wayne Bouck passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019 at the age of 61. A beloved husband, brother, and uncle, he will be sorely missed by family and friends.



Though born in Kenosha, WI, Wayne was a life-long Seattle resident from age 6 months on. He grew up on Queen Anne Hill and was a 1976 graduate of Queen Anne High School where he was a varsity football player. After graduation Wayne began a career cooking in restaurants. He became a skilled cook and worked in several downtown Seattle restaurants. In 1986, Wayne met his future wife, Celeste, at Cutter's Bayhouse where both worked as cooks. Wayne and Celeste were married August 11, 1990.



In late 1987, Wayne changed careers and began working in the maritime industry. He started at Coastal Transportation as a deckhand on the freighter, Coastal Voyager. Within 5 years he had worked his way up to Captain. He sailed for 5 more years as a Captain and then came shoreside to work for Coastal in sales and logistics. Wayne moved on in 2009 to Offshore Systems to manage their Dutch Harbor, AK operations. He ended his career at Icicle Seafoods. Wayne was well regarded in the fishing industry and served on the Northwest Fisheries Board of Trustees from 2011 to 2014.



One of Wayne and his wife, Celeste's proudest achievements was raising Alyssa, his late brother Jeff's daughter, through her teen years. His niece was a joy to Wayne. Alyssa fondly remembers Wayne's custom of singing, "That's Amore" to her whenever he prepared an Italian dinner. He was never prouder than when Alyssa became an R.N. and began her nursing career.



Wayne was an Angler and loved to fish. Because he was curious about the world, he was an avid reader. He read widely in all subjects, but devoured history and science fiction. Most of all, Wayne loved his friends and family. He loved bringing people together. He will be remembered as a generous host who enjoyed sharing great food, conversation, and fellowship.



Wayne is survived by his wife Celeste, niece Alyssa Bouck, sister Crystal Kilmer and brother-in-law Fred Kilmer. He also leaves behind a tightly knit group of lifetime friends who will miss talking books and swapping stories with him. Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019