Wayne M. Rutledge
Wayne Rutledge passed away on April 14, 2019 at the age of 66. He was born in Seattle, WA in 1952. He was the oldest child of the late William Rutledge and Delores Rutledge - Person.
Wayne graduated from Nathan Hale High School. Wayne is survived by his mother Delores Person, brother Gary Rutledge and sister Cheryl Fischer.
A celebration of Wayne's life will be held on May 29, 2019 at 2pm at Lake Forest Park Civic Club
located at 17301 Beach Drive NE,
Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
For additional information
about Wayne's life please go to www.Bartonfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019