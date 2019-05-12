Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barton Family Funeral Service
14000 Aurora Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
(206) 420-1875
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Rutledge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne M. Rutledge

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wayne M. Rutledge Obituary
Wayne M. Rutledge

Wayne Rutledge passed away on April 14, 2019 at the age of 66. He was born in Seattle, WA in 1952. He was the oldest child of the late William Rutledge and Delores Rutledge - Person.

Wayne graduated from Nathan Hale High School. Wayne is survived by his mother Delores Person, brother Gary Rutledge and sister Cheryl Fischer.

A celebration of Wayne's life will be held on May 29, 2019 at 2pm at Lake Forest Park Civic Club

located at 17301 Beach Drive NE,

Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

For additional information

about Wayne's life please go to www.Bartonfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now