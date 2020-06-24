Wayne M. Sandstrom
1927 - 2020
Wayne M. Sandstrom

Born 2/17/1927 in Seattle to Mark C. and Edith Adams Sandstrom. Died 6/15/2020 at home in Horizon House Seattle. Raised as a well-loved only child, educated in Alameda and San Leandro CA then the Univ. of Washington. Served in the US Navy 1945-46. Employed by UW Applied Physics Lab 1953-69 and Henderson Technical Corp. 1970-93. Resident of Hawthorne Hills Seattle 1956-2007.

Wayne is survived by his wife Ann Lomen Sandstrom, whose large family he relished joining, and by children Mark (Connie) of Seattle, Bob (Shuang-Chiu Wang) of Tacoma, and Carol (Christopher Small) of Cambridge MA. Seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Dad invariably was pleased to see all of us (including you), encouraged us to learn new things, and accepted our whole selves. We have much to be grateful for. Memorial service plans await more normal public health conditions. Memorial gifts may be made to the cause of your choice.

Published in The Seattle Times from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
