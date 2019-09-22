|
|
Weldon Conrad Johnson
Born August 31, 1924 in Tacoma, WA. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1942, went into the Navy where he served and was honorably discharged as Gunner's Mate First Class in 1945. He married Bette N. Pendleton November 25, 1944. They had 3 children. He was a successful salesman who worked his way into department manager, then Corporate Merchandizer of Men's Shoes for Nordstrom (20-year career). He won the prestigious John W. Nordstrom Award in 1965. In 1976, Weldon married Marie Streeter and changed careers. He set sales records at Olympic Boat Center on Lake Union and at the January Boat Shows in Seattle. He was Santa Claus in the Christmas Boat Regatta for all 18 years he was at Olympic Boat Center. Weldon passed September 17, 2019. He is survived by his children: Gayle Doss (Ron), Gary Johnson, and Rondi Davis (John). Since all family said their final goodbyes, no memorial service is scheduled. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alzheimer's/Dementia research for the cure or Memorial Gifts may be made to Evergreen Foundation, 12040 NE 128th Street, MS#5, Kirkland, WA 98034-3098 or visit www.evergreenhealthfoundation.com to support the "_" program (i.e. Hospice, Home care, Cancer Center, Parkinson's, etc.)
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 22, 2019