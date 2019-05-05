Wendell Eugene Smith



Wendell Eugene Smith, passed away peacefully at Northwest Hospital, Seattle, Washington, on April 1, 2019. He was 80 years old. He was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Patricia Reynolds. He is survived by his brother-in-law James Reynolds; his nieces, Lori Reynolds and Sheri Metsker (Barry); and nephew Jim (JR) Reynolds, (Nicki); grandniece Aimee Metsker, and grand nephews Taylor Metsker (Mona), and Riley Reynolds. Wendell was a long time resident of the Queen Anne area in Seattle, living there for over 68 years.



Wendell was born in Tea, South Dakota, on August 12, 1938 to Ralph Smith and Hanna Heeren Smith. The family moved to Seattle in 1944 where Ralph took a job with a local shipyard eventually locating the family on Dravus street near SPU. Wendell attended Queen Anne High School and then joined the Navy right out of high school.



In 1960, Wendell suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury as the result of a car accident, thankfully while he was still in the Navy. He was in a coma for 9 months. The Doctors and all others thought Wendell would not survive. But he did, and lived independently for 50+ years. He never said the word "can't" and his sheer determination and stamina served him very well for 59 years after the accident. He had a winning smile and a joke for everyone he would meet. He was a very happy man who loved to laugh and have a good time. Of utmost importance to him was his precious faith and love for people. He was a friend to all.



We will greatly miss "Uncle Tooley-Telly and Fido". The world lost an incredibly generous man who beat all the odds and lived a long healthy life.



Memorial service will take place on Saturday, June 1st, at 1 PM at Evergreen-Washelli, 11111 Aurora Ave N., Seattle, Washington. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to in his name. Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019