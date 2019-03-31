Wendell Patrick Fleet



Wendell Patrick (Pat) Fleet died surrounded by family and loved ones on the morning of February 28, 2019 at Harborview Medical Center where he had practiced for over 40 years.



Pat was born on October 17, 1939 to Howard and Constance (Lynch) Fleet in Los Angeles, CA and spent most of his childhood in San Diego. He graduated from St. Mary's College in 1961, and Creighton School of Medicine in 1965. Pat moved his young family to the Canal Zone in Panama after being drafted into the Army as a medical officer in 1967. Pat and his growing family returned to Seattle where he completed his internal medicine residency and nephrology fellowship at the University of Washington. He was hired to the faculty in 1971, professor in 2005 and in 2013 he retired and was appointed professor emeritus.



Pat received many honors and awards for his outstanding teaching, his humanity and exceptional care of patients. He loved his work and was an inspiration and role model to many in their practice of medicine.



Outside of work, Pat loved reading, cooking, brewing beer, carpentry, working on cars and spending time with friends and family at his property on the Hood Canal. He had an amazing will and determination to keep learning, laughing, loving and living to the very end. He will be sorely missed.



Pat is survived by his wife Caroline Rhoads, his children Maggie (Brian Palen), Zach (Flora), Jake (Angela), Mike (Yarenis Reyes) and Riley Fleet. He is survived by his grandchildren Oscar, Aidan, Eleanor, Abigail, Quinn, Joe, and Felix. Pat is also survived by his siblings Teri and Michael, former spouse Mallory Clarke and stem cell transplant donor Ruby Siqueiros. Most recently he was preceded in death by his best friend Paul Monahan and former spouse Patricia Costello Fleet.



A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at 1:00 pm on May 5th at



the Seattle Marriott Waterfront.



Anyone whose life he impacted should feel welcome to attend.



In lieu of flowers please donate to the King County Library System or your local public library.



Please sign Pat's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary