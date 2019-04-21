Wendy Anne Trosper DeRoux



Wendy passed peacefully in her sleep on Friday, April 12, 2019. She had just turned 78.



Born in Seattle on March 23, 1941 to J.W. and Martha Trosper. Wendy had an adventurous childhood enjoying many of the great things the Northwest has to offer. Wendy attended the St. Nicholas School and Graduated from Mills College with a B.A. in Craft Art. Art would be a continuous passion for the remainder of her life. She obtained her Teaching Certificate from the University of Washington in 1964 and spent several years teaching art to local students before settling down and starting a family. In 1968, Wendy married Rodger F. DeRoux and they raised 3 Children together in the Madison Park neighborhood.



After the passing of her husband, Wendy moved into the Aegis Community at the top of Madison Street where she lived for the last 4 and 1/2 years.



Wendy is preceded in death by her Husband of 46 years Rodger, her Mother and Father Martha and J.W. Trosper, her nephew Ken Miller.



She is survived by her 3 children and their spouses: Andie, Jeffrey (Angelique), and Stephen (Heather), 7 grandchildren, her sister Catherine Miller, her niece Sheri Miller and nephew Mike Miller and their families.



Wendy was a member of the Northwest Designer's Craftsmen, American Craft Council, and Seattle Tennis Club.



The family would like to thank the staff of Aegis Living (Aegis on Madison) for the outstanding care Wendy received.



At Wendy's request, there will be no memorial service.



To view the full obituary please visit: https://www.americanmemorial.org/obituary/6238074?fh_id=11959



Memorial contributions may be made in Wendy's name to https://www.nwdesignercraftsmen.org/ or a . Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary