Wesley Peder Jensen


1918 - 2019
Wesley Peder Jensen Obituary
Wesley Peder Jensen

Wes passed December 8, 2019 at Homecomings, his adult family home in West Seattle, at the age of 101. Born in Hedgesville, MT in 1918, raised in Medina, WA, he graduated from Garfield H.S. After serving in the Army during WWII he returned to Medina to start a family, moving to West Seattle in 1950 to raise three children. Wes worked for ADT his entire life and was active in Burien Elks.

Wes was preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen and four brothers and sisters. He is survived by his sisters Ellie and Mary Lou, daughter Virginia Cooper (Tom), sons Tom (Charlaine) and Chuck (Laura), six grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren, as well as the Childs and Hellstrom families, and Homecomings AFH.

At his requests there will be no funeral services.
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
