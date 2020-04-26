|
|
Wesley Tao
Wesley Tao, 95, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at Pacific Care Center in Hoquiam, Washington. Wesley was born November 23, 1924 in Shanghai, China to Qui-Lin and King-Chun Dao.
In 1948 he graduated from the University of Nanking in China where he studied economics. He earned his BA in Business Administration from the University of Washington.
He had worked for the U.S. Presidential Personnel Advisory Board for the State of Washington and was also a Special Assistant to the Regional Administration for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. He was also the owner of 8 Immortals Restaurant in Seattle, Wa.
Wesley is survived by two children, son Leon Tao and daughter Nonie Eu; two brothers Tom Dao and John Dao; two sisters Betty Ku and Carrie Dao Allan; three granddaughters Jessica, Elena and Katherine Eu. He was preceded in death by his two brothers Raymond and James Dao and two sisters Chiang-Ying Yu and Chin-Chuan Dao.
Wesley will be placed at Sunset Hills Memorial Park in Bellevue, Wa.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020