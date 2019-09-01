|
Whitney Hansen
Whit was born in Seattle on November 6, 1930, to Willard Milton Hansen and Marjorie Whitney Hansen; he passed away at his home in La Conner on August 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Whit grew up on Hunts Point in Bellevue, WA, where he learned to love everything about being on the water; boating, camping, swimming, water skiing, and fishing. He graduated from Bellevue High School in 1948, where he excelled academically and in sports. He accepted an appointment to the United States Naval Academy, which began his 36-year-long love of and dedication to the U.S. Navy. Following graduation in 1952, Whit was assigned to serve aboard ship and made two deployments to the Western Pacific during the Korean Conflict. On his return, Whit completed submarine school, and was ultimately hand-selected by Admiral H.G. Rickover to attend nuclear power school where he qualified for command of nuclear submarines. Wanting to spend more time with his wife and 3 daughters, Whit resigned from active duty and was honorably discharged in 1960. He remained in the Naval Reserve, attaining the rank of Rear Admiral, until his retirement of 1984.
As a civilian, Whit lived in California with his family, worked at G.E. and Lockheed, earned his MBA at Santa Clara University, and obtained his private pilot's license. Whit and his family moved back to Bellevue in the early 1970s, where he worked for Exxon Nuclear prior to starting his own consulting business in the nuclear energy field.
In 1985, Whit married Judy Grella, beginning 35 years of family fun, love, and laughter. Judy and Whit travelled extensively and had many adventures, including sailing from Seattle to Pearl Harbor on a guided-missile cruiser and flying home on an Air Force C-17. They have loved living in Shelter Bay for the last 18 years, where they've enjoyed boating throughout the San Juan Islands and crabbing close to home.
Whit was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Karlie. He is survived by his wife, Judy; 3 daughters, Mary Code (Bob), Laura Hansen, and Kathy Nelson (Bill); 3 stepsons, Scott Grella (Shannon), Matt Grella (Carol), and Brett Grella (Lisa); and 9 grandchildren, Tessa Code, Jason Code, Kate Nelson, Bryn Nelson, Mary Nelson, Griffin Grella, Alyssa Grella, Hannah Grella, and Kaleb Grella.
A celebration of Whit's life will
be held on Sunday, September 22,
2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the
Shelter Bay Clubhouse, 1000
Shoshone Drive, La Conner, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 1, 2019