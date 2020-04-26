|
William A. Creech
March 21, 1921 ~ April 10, 2020
Bill was born in Victoria, British Columbia to William H. Creech & Alice Maude Creech (Briggs.)
He grew up in the Bryant neighborhood of Seattle and went K-12 at Bryant Elementary and Roosevelt High School. In the 1920's his father built a small house in Indianola and Bill spent many happy summers on the beach.
Bill was a talented musician. He could pick up almost any instrument and play along with the radio by ear. In high school he had a small dance band that played at the Indianola Beach club.
Bill briefly attended the University of Washington, but left to join the RCAF when England declared war against Germany. He served as a Flight Instructor at RCAF station Vulcan in Alberta. In August, 1943 he married Marjorie R. Matthews and Bill and Marge returned to Canada where they set-up house hold in Nanton, Alberta.
Bill and Marge had two children. A son William born in 1944 in Alberta and a daughter, Leeanne born in 1946 in Seattle. Bill liked automobiles and found work in auto parts. He managed Firestone stores in small towns in Washington. When the Wenatchee store burned, Bill moved back to Seattle to sell truck tires for Commercial Automotive Service, located at Westlake and Denny downtown. He soon was hired by A. Walt Runglin Co. of Los Angeles as their representative in Seattle. There he met Don Braas of Portland who would become his business partner and life-long friend. Together they formed Braas/Creech representing auto parts manufacturers which soon became the leading such company in the region.
In the early 1970's Bill and Marge (along with Don and Sue Braas) bought a condo on the beach in Manzanillo, Mexico. Later, he sold his share to Don and bought a house in San Miguel de Allende. Bill loved Mexico and wintered there for nearly 40 years.
Bill was an avid golfer and a member of Inglewood Golf Club where he built his dream house in 1967. He was a low handicapper and shot his age at Inglewood many times. Most memorable was a round of 72 (Par 73) at the age of 80. He lived in his Inglewood house until his death.
Marge died in 1990. Their love was special and he was reluctant to seek a new mate. Fortunately, mutual friends introduced him to Beverly Youngberg. It was magic. They were married shortly thereafter. It was a wonderful, loving relationship. He had a long and happy life blessed by marriages to Marge and Beverly.
Bill is survived by his wife, Beverly, children Bill (Martha) and Leeanne, grandchildren Joe Creech, Chris and Brian Terril and great-grandchildren Reilly and Josh Creech.
A celebration of life will be held after the restrictions imposed by the pandemic have eased.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020