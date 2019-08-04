Home

William A. Hankins

William A. Hankins Obituary
William A. Hankins

Age 85, Bill passed away on July 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Verlie of 64 years; son Phil, daughters Kerry (Gary) Braaflat and Kim (Tom) Moore; grandchildren, Joseph (Erin) and Chris (Melissa) Braaflat, Hannah (Cody) Rychlec, William Hankins and six great-grandchildren.

Bill proudly served in the United States Navy from 1953 to 1957. After an honorable discharge, Bill attended Montana State University in Bozeman Montana, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering.

Bill had a long and successful career at the Boeing Company, retiring in 1989. After retirement, Bill and Verlie enjoyed spending winters in Newport Beach, California and their summers in Tacoma, Washington. Bill was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time boating in the San Juan Islands.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Irene and daughter, Marcie.

A private service will be held on August 14, 2019 at Tacoma National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either: Seattle Children's Hospital or The .
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 4, 2019
