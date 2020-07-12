W.A. (Bill) "Cy" Olden
November 3, 1932 ~ June 19, 2020
William Andrew (Bill) "Cy" Olden passed peacefully from this Earth on June 19, 2020. He was born to Norwegian immigrant parents Andrew and Hjordis Olden in New Bedford, MA on November 3, 1932.
Bill spent most of his younger years in New Bedford, the son of a scallop fisherman though he never quite gained his own sea legs. During World War II the Olden family lived in Staten Island, NY but Bill was always a New Englander at heart later spending many afternoons at Fenway Park cheering his beloved Red Sox. During high school in New Bedford he was a starter on the basketball and football teams and a loving brother to his younger sister Evie.
Bill attended the University of Vermont from 1950 - 1955 where he was President of the Kappa Sigma fraternity his senior year and entered the ROTC program graduating as a Second Lieutenant. During the winters he served on ski patrol at Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont; and worked summers on Cape Cod in Massachusetts.
During his Army years he was posted to Fort Lewis, WA where he served as a Company Commander and he met his first wife Barbara. They moved to Seattle following his discharge from the Army and over the next several years raised four children in Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood. Bill enjoyed a successful career in sales with Union Oil; General Dynamics; and Wheelabrator-Frye for over 25 years.
It was during this time he picked up his nickname "Cy". Many people only new him as Cy. His Magnolia slow-pitch teammates honored him with that moniker as he was their pitcher, and the Hall of Fame pitcher Cy Young had spent part of his career with the Boston Red Sox. The name stuck for the next 50 years.
Bill and his second wife Michele met and were married in 1982 and remained inseparable until his recent passing. During their loving marriage of 37 years, they developed many friendships; travelled around the United States; and brought a feeling of warmth and kindness to all around them. In later years Bill often said "Michele has always been here for me; she watches out for me!" It was also during this period Bill made his only visit to the Olden family's farm and ancestral home in Haramsya, Norway. It was one of the highlights of his later years.
Bill's second love outside of his family and friends was his "hobby" job as head statistician for the NBA Seattle Super Sonics and the WNBA Seattle Storm. From 1969 through 2015 he was courtside at almost every home game witnessing three championship seasons along the way. His many years of service to both teams brought him much joy and numerous friendships. https://www.seattletimes.com/sports/longtime-scorekeeper-mourns-loss-of-sonics-loves-storm/
Bill was preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Hjordis; his daughter Janice, and step-son Frank. He is survived by his wife Michele; his children Michael; Kristine Taylor; and
Jeffrey (Connie; Zach; Alex); his sister Evelyn Schein (Rodney; Kristin; Andrew); and step-children Paula; Guy; Joe; and Michael; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Remembrances are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
)
Memorial services are pending.