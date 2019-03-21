William Asa Swan IV



May 5, 1958 ~ February 3, 2019



Bill, or Swan, as he loved to be called, was a man of many, many words (oh, how he loved to talk!). He spoke and wrote in equal parts with eloquence, despair, love, joy, and most importantly, with humor regarding this complicated life. Swan was passionate about so many things; he was the consummate student-he never stopped learning about anything and everything. He was a builder, and a poet. Swan was, and always will be, loved by Lisa, his family and his wide-reaching community. It would be difficult for us to sum him up in a paragraph, so we leave you with the last paragraph he wrote in his book:



My Life: Based on a True Story by William Asa Swan IV



That all having been said,



let us pursue life with even more vigor, hope, purity, and grace. I firmly believe that no one is truly dead until one is no longer talked about. When your name is no longer mentioned, your deeds no longer relevant,



then you are finally and irrevocably gone.



We are like pebbles tossed into a pond...done well, our ripples will be felt long after our pebbles have disappeared from sight. Amen. Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019