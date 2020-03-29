|
|
William Asbury Beck
passed from this life to the next early on the morning of January 24th, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family
and dedication of his caregivers.
Bill was born in Seattle on March 20, 1925 to William Asbury Beck and Sarah Isabelle Johnston Beck. He was raised on a homestead on Burnt Hill, in the foothills of the Olympic Mountains, where a 19th Century life still lingered: running water meant running to the well to get water. He attended elementary school in Sequim, but when the handful of other families with children eventually moved off "the Hill", he and his mother moved to Seattle and later joined a sister, who with her husband had moved off adjoining property on the Hill some years prior. Bill, his mom, and widowed Aunt Jeanette got a house in West Seattle, where they lived in the Hanford Street neighborhood. They visited his dad regularly on holidays and in summer until his death in 1941 when Bill was 16.
Dad worked all through high school; occasionally full time when his mom and aunt, both nurses, were unable to. He drove a coal truck for Carlson Lindquist, labored at Langendorf Bakery, and worked other assorted jobs, including a summer picking apples, cutting hay, and milking cows in Eastern Washington with his best friend.
Dad was drafted into the U.S. Navy in 1942 after graduation, and saw the tail end of WWII in the Pacific, but his worst injury was a punctured ear drum from a dive off his ship anchored at Pearl. He did well in fire control school, and was considered for a teaching position at Lake Union, but this was not to be. "Co-Ed and Navy Sailor Rescued in Canoe Upset" would have to wait.
Dad always described himself a "social cipher" in high school because he had no time for dating. He made up for it after being discharged while attending the University of Washington on the GI Bill, participating in many clubs and social events while studying mechanical engineering, earning a bachelor's degree. After graduation, he found a job at Bremerton Naval Shipyard, and later Boeing, where he was employed for 30 years as an aerospace engineer. While at Boeing, he earned his master's in ME. He received his professional engineer's license in 1955; the red Jeep license plate, PE 05410, reminds all of his pride in this achievement.
After retiring, Bill returned to the UW and earned another master's degree, using his MPA as a springboard for a run as state legislator.
Dad met his future mate for life, Vicci, in 1950 at the Spanish Castle and they were married in 1951. Son Bill Jr. was born some years later, followed by Dan and then daughter Heidi. In 1966, they all left West Seattle to move to Dad's new homestead in Maple Valley, a cedar A-frame he designed and helped build.
The mountains were never far from his heart and home and he climbed many, including Mt. Rainier twice via the more difficult Emmons Glacier. Later, he also enjoyed climbing with his sons in the Mountaineers. He went on to teach climbing classes for the club, and with Vicci, taught Mountaineering Oriented First Aid. Dad was also actively involved with his community: Sunday School teacher and church youth leader, active Tahoma Public Schools supporter where his wife taught for many years, Girl Scout hike leader and a gig as a Boeing Christmas Party clown with Heidi, and Area Council rep, to name just a few.
The Becks enjoyed traveling. The family of five had many adventures along West Coast beaches and deep into the Cascades and Olympics in Bill's homemade camper, equipped with a potbelly stove, cowhide-covered bunk, and fold down table. Often they were accompanied by their faithful brown lab Sable, the first of many dogs in the Beck family. The line stretched to Bill's last best canine friend, Tori Clipper, who preceded him in death. (The collecting of family cats, horses, chickens, and a turkey was more his wife's provenance.) Bill also toured Europe, Asia, and Africa with best friend and travel guide Vicci, but he always seemed to be home when one of his kids needed a hand with house or car repair.
Perhaps most of all, Bill loved an evening at home by the fire, with as many guests as the dinner table could hold. Family and friends deeply miss Bill Beck's presence - the bear hugs and heartfelt love that began on a hill outside Sequim, and spread across so many lives.
Bill was predeceased by Vicci, nearly all the Hanford Street Survivors including his best friend and Best Man Bill Pedersen, and cousins of his generation on both sides of the family. He is survived by his three children, Bill Jr, Dan (Misty), and Heidi, grandchildren Dane, Tyler (Amber), and Colton (Alexandra), great grandchildren (Madelyn, Josiah, Olivia, and Rachel), cousins of all degree removed, Frisky the cat, and Patty the chicken.
Private family interment services were held at the Maple Valley-Hobart Cemetery. A memorial service is planned for a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 29, 2020