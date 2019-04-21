William "Bill" P. Dorsey



A memorial service for William (Bill) P. Dorsey, 91, will be at



2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 5, Evergreen Covenant Church, Mercer Island. Bill passed away April 12, 2019 on Mercer Island, his home for 50+ years.



Bill was born in Bellingham, Wash, the son of Harold P. Dorsey and Idabel Williams Dorsey. He attended Western Washington University Normal School and Bellingham High School. Weekends and summers were spent at his family's beach property on Chuckanut Drive. After high school, Bill enlisted in the Navy and used the GI Bill to complete his B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Washington, where he was affiliated with Beta Theta Pi fraternity.



After completing a Masters' in Divinity from Fuller Seminary in Pasadena, Calif., Bill married Maggie McKee in Longview, Wash. 1956. They honeymooned on a road trip to Southern California where he became a minister with the Baptist Church for 12 years in Pasadena, Ventura and Inglewood.



In 1968, Bill and Maggie, and children, Charin, Christi and Steve, returned to the Pacific Northwest and settled on Mercer Island. Bill became Project Manager at Baugh Construction with his UW fraternity brother, Bob Baugh. Throughout the next 25 years, Bill rose to partner and President of Baugh Industrial Company. He retired in 1994. Bill and his family were active members of the Mercer Island Country Club as well as the Mercer Island Covenant Church. He also served as a Trustee for Fuller Seminary from 1985-2004. Bill was an active supporter of many Christian ministries, his family and friends.



He is survived by his wife, Maggie, children Charin Dorsey



Campos (Glenn Allton) grand-children Andrew and Alex Campos; Christi Dorsey Stime (Victor) grandchildren Britta, Katijene and Soren Stime; and Steve Dorsey (Stacie) grandchildren Jordan, Drew, Skyler, Tatum, Cash, and Liv Dorsey. His sisters Virginia Dorsey Jorissen and Barbara Dorsey Simmons preceded him in death.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Bill's name to Fuller Seminary, Office of Development, 135 N. Oakland Ave., Pasadena, CA 91182. Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary