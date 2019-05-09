Resources More Obituaries for William Rademaker Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Bill Rademaker Jr.

Bill passed away on April 26, 2019, after facing health challenges for several years with a strong spirit, his never ending humor, and his positive attitude...an inspiration to his many friends and family.



Bill was born on August 19, 1942 in Crosby, Minnesota to Dr. William and Eileen (Rylander) Rademaker - the intersection of two families with strong Scandinavian roots. The family soon moved to Tacoma, WA, so that Bill's father (Doctor Bill) could help with the war effort and a need for good doctors in the Puget Sound area. Young Bill soon began a new life of adventure in the beautiful outdoors of the Pacific Northwest where a love of fishing, hunting and outdoor sports of all kinds filled the busy Rademaker household.



Bill attended Stadium High School and then moved on to Wilson High School when it opened in his junior year. At Wilson High, 'Rada' became a true leader with his desire to head projects and served as Student Body President. Bill went on to the University of Washington, where he would form lifelong friendships, played intramural basketball, and joined ROTC and Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He followed this with a Juris Doctorate from Willamette University College of Law.



Following law school, Bill moved to Seattle to join the Securities and Exchange Commission, investigating white collar criminals. He soon met his future wife, Mary (Bebe) Boeing, with whom he fell deeply in love. They were married in 1975 and a new chapter in his life began with Bebe, and their two sons William (Will) and Randolph (Randy), who brought great pride and joy to their Mom and Dad.



Bill went to work as General Counsel for William Boeing, Jr. where he worked for nearly thirty years developing commercial real estate, and managing ownership of radio-stations and various private enterprises. Bill served as a Board Member for The Museum of Flight, The Commerce Bank, and as Visiting Committee member to the Department of Economics at the University of Washington. He chaired the Board of the Seattle Children's Home, and served as President of the University Club. He never missed a soccer game, baseball game, basketball game, ski lesson, or rowing regatta of his sons while they were growing up.



Bill is survived by his two sons, Will and Randy, his sister Mary Meier (Jim) of Portland, OR, his stepsister Nancy Fishburne of Tacoma, WA, his stepbrother Joe Gordon Jr. of Tacoma, WA, his sister-in-law Thelma Rademaker of Bremerton, WA, his Grand-sons Thomas and James of Bellevue, WA, and several much loved nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Bebe, his parents Dr. William Rademaker and Eileen Rademaker Gordon, his stepfather Joe Gordon Sr., his older brother John Rademaker and his younger brother Chuck Rademaker.



A memorial celebration of life will be announced in the near future. Contributions in loving memory of Bill to would bring him joy.



