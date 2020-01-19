|
William Burstiner
William Burstiner was born in the Bronx on October 22, 1932, and graduated from the Bronx High School of Science in 1950. He served as an aircraft mechanic in the U. S. Air Force from 1952 to 1956. After returning to civilian life, he married Ann Sundheimer in 1957 and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the City College of New York in 1959 and his Master's Degree from the University of Bridgeport in 1975.
Bill and Ann raised three children, the youngest of whom, David, passed away in 2008. The older two are Ruth and Leonard. Bill's entire engineering career was in the aerospace industry, including employment at North American Aviation (now, Rockwell Corporation), Pratt and Whitney, Sikorsky, McDonnel-Douglas and the Boeing Company, from which he retired as a Senior Specialist Engineer in 1993. His hobbies included photography, flying and glass blowing. In the 1960's, he was in the first wave of people to do color photo processing in a home darkroom. During his flying days, he earned commercial, instrument, multi-engine, instructor and instrument instructor ratings, and for several years, he owned his own Citabria and used it to teach aerobatics.
In the mid 1980's, Bill and Ann became season subscribers and subsequently donors to Seattle Opera. Since 2000, attending the Opera and participating in the associated social events have become their prime recreational activity. In 1995, they toured Denmark, Sweden and Finland; in 1996 did a Bermuda cruise, and in 1998 visited Ireland, England and Scotland.
Bill's kidney function started deteriorating slowly in 2007 and started declining more rapidly in the early part of 2016, at which time feeling that having had a full and enjoyable life, he made the decision that the complications and constraints of artificially extending his life with dialysis was significantly less desirable than a swift and peaceful end due to kidney failure, which came on January 10, 2020.
Service and burial took place January 12 at Herzl Memorial Park in Shoreline, WA.
Bill is survived by his wife, Ann, daughter, Ruth and son, Leonard.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020