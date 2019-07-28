|
William Charles Conquest
William (Bill) Charles Conquest, 68, passed away after a battle with lung cancer in Kirkland on Thursday, July 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Bill will always be remembered for his cunning wit, boisterous personality, and ability to make everyone feel comfortable in his presence. Bill is survived by his wife Julie; his three children Jessica, Joseph, and Victor; his mother Jean; his two sisters Margo and Sheri; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 30th, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Vianney Church in Kirkland.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019