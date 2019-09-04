Home

Solie Funeral Home and Crematory
3301 Colby Ave.
Everett, WA 98201
(425) 252-5159
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Solie Funeral Home and Crematory
3301 Colby Ave.
Everett, WA 98201
Interment
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Cypress Lawn Cemetery,
1615 SE Everett Mall Way,
Everett, WA
William Charles Gutschmidt Obituary
William Charles Gutschmidt

William Charles Gutschmidt has been lifted by the legion of angels who have protected him during his Christian life. He has gone to be with his God, in Heaven. William was born in Langdon North Dakota in 1937. He was one of 12 children.

He is predeceased by his parents Pearl & Edward Gutschmidt and his brothers Mylo and Everett and his sisters Marlyce and Carol.

He is survived by his brothers Earl (Ruby), Ed, Roy, Ralph (Lori) and James (Marylou) and his Sisters Joanne and Charlotte and his daughter Penny and stepson Michael Caragio.

Service will be at 12:00 PM Saturday September 7th at

Solie Funeral Home

3301 Colby Ave Everett 98201 425-252-5159. Interment will be at

2:00 at Cypress Lawn Cemetery 1615 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett WA 98208

Reception to follow.

We want to thank the family and friends for their thoughtful kind wishes currently of sadness.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019
