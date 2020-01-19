Home

William Cloud

William Cloud Obituary
William Cloud

William Cloud, who was beloved by family and friends, died peacefully on Sunday December 8,

2019 at age 82 in Bothell, WA. William is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ingrid Cloud, his children, Darrell Cloud, Stacey Gullicson and Travis Cloud; son in law, Evan Gullicson; grandchildren, Davis, Avery and Chase Gullicson. William loved traveling, art, sports, and a good glass of wine.

A celebration of his life will be

held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020

at 12:30 pm (12:15 arrival) at Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 S.E. 240th St. Kent, WA.

The family prefers memorial contributions be made to a charitable organization. E.g. The , Seattle Children's Hospital, and Sound Generations.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020
