William D. Clay
William D. Clay was a poet, painter, and high school English teacher who lived in Seattle from 2000 until his death on September 22, 2019. He was born in 1952 in Evanston, Illinois and lived for over 20 years in New York City. He was the eldest son of William Clay and Mary Jane (ne;e Rogers). He studied at The Gunnery School (undergraduate), at University of the Pacific and Hunter College. William trained as a painter at the New York Studio School, and earned an MFA in Writing from City College of New York. His art earned him fellowships at the MacDowell and Ossabaw art colonies and the Yale Summer School of Art. As a much-loved English teacher at Morris High School in the Bronx, he was the winner of the 1995 New York City Poetry Teacher of the Year Award. His poems were published in Poetry, and were featured in The Poetry Anthology, 1912-2002: Ninety Years of America's Most Distinguished Verse Magazine.
After participating in a teacher exchange program in China, William embraced the study of Chinese language, art and literature, producing a beautiful manuscript for a textbook to bring greater understanding of China to American high schools.
William was an avid sailor, and was widely traveled, although his greatest love was reading; a habit through which he developed an extraordinary erudition. His polymath knowledge made him a consummate and delightful conversationalist, yet his utterance were never arrogant, always tempered with a careful regard for his audience and the needs of those to whom he was dear. His joyful humor was constrained by the dark edges of a "melancholy Darwinism," an introspective fatalism that he shared affectionately with Quincy the cat, and which sustained him through the difficult years of his long illness.
William Clay leaves behind his wife, Judith Henchy, his daughter, Caroline Nielsen, his mother May Jay Clay and a grandson, William. He is mourned by a host of friends. Commemorations in the name of William D. Clay may go to the ALS Association [http://www.alsa.org], or the University of Washington Libraries, Southeast Asia Section [http://guides.lib.uw.edu/c.php?g=342111&p=2300328].
Details of the October memorial celebration will be posted at https://funerals.coop/obituaries/william-d-clay.html
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019