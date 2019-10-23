|
|
William "Bill" David Dennis
With his family by his side, Bill passed peacefully on October 9,
2019. Bill, age 66, was born in Seattle on January 12, 1953. He attended St. Johns Grade School, Blanchett High School (1971) and was a graduate of Washington State University, Bui. Bill worked for Clipper Seafood for 32 years as their Operations Manager. In January 2006, Bill married the love of his life Carol Ann Roan, and they were together until the end of his days. Bill loved sports and was an avid golfer, known for his booming drives on the tees. He was also known for his booming voice on the fairways, too!
Bill was preceded in death by his father (Francis) and mother (Pearl). He is survived by his wife Carol, his sisters Nancy (Pat), RoseAnn (Ken) and his brother Jack (Patty), 5 nieces and nephews and 8 great nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service
at Holyrood Cemetery on Saturday October 26, 2019 at 2:00pm. 205 NE 205th St., Shoreline, WA
Reception to follow at 3:00 p.m.
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019