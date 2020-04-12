|
William DeWitt Crampton Becker
William DeWitt Crampton Becker, 94, passed away peacefully at his home in Bellevue, WA on March 24, 2020.
Originally from Naugatuck, CT, Bill served in the U.S. Army Air Force in WW2 and graduated from the Air Force Cadet program in 1950, the year he married June Leifeste of Mason, TX. Moving to Bellevue in 1953, he spent two decades with the Boeing Company, first in Flight Test on the B52, B707 and aerospace programs, and later in commercial aircraft sales and marketing; work which took him and June around the world. Retiring from the corporate world in the 1980s, he started up a business offering aircraft appraisal services, and he appeared in a monthly spot on Seattle talk radio to discuss current-interest stories in the aviation world. He most enjoyed fly-fishing, hiking the Washington State back country and creating the garden at the family home on Clyde Hill.
Bill is survived by his wife of 70 years, June L. Becker; their three children, Sandra J. Hannes, William C. Becker and Cynthia J. Mesrobian; and grandchildren Alec and Claire Hannes.
At his request there will be no public memorial, but contributions can be sent in his memory to: Evergreen Hospice, 12040 NE 128th Street, MS 119, Kirkland, WA 98034.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020