William (Bill) Dolgoff



1936 ~ 2019



In loving memory of Billy who passed away May 10th at his home surrounded by his loving family.



He was born at Providence Hospital in Seattle on March 10th, 1936 to Aaron and Cecil Dolgoff. He attended Madrona Elementary and Garfield High School. On August 26, 1956 he married Phyllis Lukoff at Bikur Cholim Machzikay Hadath & they were married for 63 years. They had three children; Lizabeth, Cynthia, and Alan. Along with four grandchildren; Meredith, Sean, Sam, and Moriah.



After working for Brenner Brother's Bakery in the 1960's, he went into the music business with Disc City One Stop.



His sweet nature and sense of humor characterized him and made him loved by so many. Fishing, golfing, & playing cards were among his favorite pastimes.



The funeral will be on Monday, May 13th at 2:30pm at Bikur Cholim cemetery at 1340 N 115th St, Seattle WA 98133.



Please sign Bill's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com. Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019