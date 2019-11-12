|
|
William Douglas Hofius
Bill Hofius set sail for smoother waters on November 9, 2019, at the age of 83. Born in Seattle, he was the son of Lacy Hofius and Ethel Morrison Hofius. Bill was a graduate of Garfield High School, and the University of Washington. He is survived by his sons Douglas (Betsy), and Christopher, and his daughter Devyn Johnston, as well as 4 grandchildren. He was preceded by his wife of 56 years, Martha Anne, and by his son Thomas Dent, (T.D.)
A life-long Seattle resident, Bill was involved in several businesses, and whatever happened always looked forward to the good things yet to come. Wherever he went, Bill knew the owner or the person two tables away, and had a smile or a story to share. Bill had a passion for the game of tennis, which he played in his youth and through most of his adult life. He loved the waters of the Salish Sea, and sailed its waters for many years on his boats Dahut and Norwester.
A celebration of his life will be
held on Thursday, November 21st,
from 1:00 to 3:00 PM, at the Seattle Yacht Club, 1807 East Hamlin Street, Seattle, 98112.
Remembrances may be sent to the Seattle AIDS Alliance. Sign Bill's Guest Book: www.legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 20, 2019