Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallin Funeral Home & Cremation Llc
1811 Ne 16Th Ave #A
Oak Harbor, WA 98277
(360) 675-3447
Resources
More Obituaries for William Chiles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Chiles

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William E. Chiles Obituary
William E. Chiles

William (Bill) Chiles was born on Feb. 21, 1928 in Champaign, IL and passed away at 91 on May 18, 2019 in Oak Harbor, WA. Bill grew up in Springfield, IL and graduated from Springfield High in 1946. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps and in late 1947 was discharged from the US Airforce. In 1951, he graduated from Missouri School of Mines and worked in aerospace at Eldec Corp. in Lynnwood; he had many patents in his field and retired in 1993.

Bill is survived by his wife, Marjorie; 5 children, sons: William Jr. and Robert; and daughters: Laura, Tracy, Becky; and Ward Lee Stemler; his brother, Howard, of Springfield, IL, and sister, Barbara Miller, of Decatur, IL; 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Rick; sister, Betty; and also his grandson, Adam Becker.

Interment at Tahoma Nat'l. Cemetery in Kent, WA, June 14.

Arrangements entrusted to Wallin

Funeral Home, Oak Harbor, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times from June 11 to June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now