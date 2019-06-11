William E. Chiles



William (Bill) Chiles was born on Feb. 21, 1928 in Champaign, IL and passed away at 91 on May 18, 2019 in Oak Harbor, WA. Bill grew up in Springfield, IL and graduated from Springfield High in 1946. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps and in late 1947 was discharged from the US Airforce. In 1951, he graduated from Missouri School of Mines and worked in aerospace at Eldec Corp. in Lynnwood; he had many patents in his field and retired in 1993.



Bill is survived by his wife, Marjorie; 5 children, sons: William Jr. and Robert; and daughters: Laura, Tracy, Becky; and Ward Lee Stemler; his brother, Howard, of Springfield, IL, and sister, Barbara Miller, of Decatur, IL; 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Rick; sister, Betty; and also his grandson, Adam Becker.



Interment at Tahoma Nat'l. Cemetery in Kent, WA, June 14.



Arrangements entrusted to Wallin



Funeral Home, Oak Harbor, WA. Published in The Seattle Times from June 11 to June 12, 2019