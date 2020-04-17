|
|
William E. Ryan
William E. Ryan, 84, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at AVOW Hospice, Naples, Florida, following a brief illness.
Mr. Ryan, a California born artist devoted many years to painting in Bellevue, Washington. He preferred to work in watercolor and oil using both mediums to capture the beauty of the West in which he found continuous inspiration. "I paint what I love for the pleasure of myself and others. I strive for perfection so that I may relate to others an experience or idea from life!"
His mastery of painting was the culmination of many years of artistic endeavor in many areas. He graduated from Pratt Institute, Brooklyn, New York and studied at California College of Arts and Crafts, Oakland, California. Early in his career he worked in Europe at Volvo where he helped design the classic Volvo P1800 sports car. Later he joined General Motors Styling and participated in the design of the Corvette Stingray. He served in the U.S.Army in Stuttgart, Germany as the Artist in Residence for the General's office.
Mr. Ryan moved to Bellevue, Washington in 1970 where he was in the Design Department for Boeing. He also taught art at The Seattle Community College. After a successful career in industrial design he devoted his career to fine art painting.
He became a member of The American Society of Marine Artists. His paintings were exhibited in the Frye Art Museum, Seattle; Mystic Seaport Museum, Mystic, Connecticut; Peabody Museum, Salem, Massachusetts; National Academy of Western Art, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. His work is also in the permanent collection of The Pentagon, Washington, DC.
He is mentioned in "Who's Who in American Art" and "The Dictionary of Sea Painters EHH Archibald". He is listed as an Outstanding Marine Painter in the Library Files of the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery.
Mr. Ryan is survived by is wife, Maya Baumann Ryan.
Donations in his name may be made to AVOW Hospice, Naples, Florida.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 17, 2020