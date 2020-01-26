|
|
William E. Yenter
The World has lost a great guy. My best friend, and husband of 52 years, was taken from this life on November 25, 2019 at Evergreen Hospice Center. He went peacefully, surrounded by his family.
Bill was born to Gladys Tomsen Yenter and Everett Lehman Yenter on July 2, 1932 in Wenatchee, Washington. He was proud to be a third generation Washingtonian, as his grandparents, Charles Yenter and Nellie Lessenger Yenter were early settlers in Old Mission (now Cashmere) in the late 1800's. Bill was born in Depression times, so the family lived in several locations around the state for his father's various jobs. One of his earliest memories was Coulee City, where his father worked on the dam. Bill always bragged he helped build the Grand Coulee Dam at the tender age of 5. He was precocious and talented even then.
Due to the death of his father in 1945, Bill and his brother Charles, sister Patricia, and their mother moved back to Cashmere, where they were welcomed by Grandma Nellie and Grandpa Charlie. Bill attended Cashmere High School where he excelled in debate and public speaking, and earned letters in baseball and football. He was elected Senior Class President for the Class of 1950.
Bill went on to college at WSU in Pullman. There he happily pledged Beta Theta Pi, joined ROTC, and met many life-long friends. Bill received a degree in Business Administration in 1954. In July of 1954 he entered the US Air Force and reported to Kelly Field near San Antonio, Texas. In 1955 he was certified as a fully qualified navigator. During his military career he was able to visit Europe, Africa, the Azores, and more. He always said what an exciting adventure it was for a small-town guy!
After several years of service Bill decided it was time to return to Washington and find a civilian career. Bill was smart and friendly, and he really enjoyed helping people. He felt banking might be a good opportunity and was able to find a job as assistant manager at a local Seattle branch. Over the next few years he met many customers who were unable to qualify for home loans and he got an idea. Bill left banking in the late Sixties, found a business partner, and created a company that went on to build low income rentals and homes for hundreds of families. This company lasted until bank interest rates skyrocketed to 18% in the early 1980's and they could no longer afford to economically build homes.
Bill spent the remaining 25 years of his career operating his own successful real estate business, often helping first-time home buyers navigate the complex process. He also helped me with my business, In The Beginning Fabrics, giving me encouragement, business advice, and helping with many bank loans and real estate transactions.
Bill and I met in the mid-Sixties. At that time his sister Pat and I were good friends and both stewardesses for Northwest Airlines. We were married on July 28, 1967. Our first son, Jason, was born on Christmas Eve 1968. Bill often would introduce Jason as the best Christmas present he ever received. Son Ben was born on July 11, 1972, 9 days after Bill's birthday, and he became the best late birthday present Bill ever received. Bill was a terrific dad. He adored the boys and also became a mentor to many of their friends on Queen Anne Hill. They all have fun memories of Bill, including his coaching their baseball teams, and win or lose, piling them into the back of his pick-up for Slurpees at 7-11.
Bill is survived by his loving wife Sharon, sons Jason (Jay), Ben (Amy), his four grandchildren, Zack, Annabelle, Mara, and Juniper, his sister Patricia Yenter, and a large extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather Howard Grewell, his brother Charles, his step-sister Sandy Grewell Rieve, and long-time buddies, Bill Madison, Jerry Lemm, Chuck Rockness, Donne Staley, and Hugh Beaton. Here's hoping they all meet again in the Great Hereafter!
Bill's wishes were honored with a private family service at Evergreen Washelli, in Seattle, where he was laid to rest in the San Juan Mausoleum. There were stories, laughter, and tears as we played his favorite Western songs including his favorite, San Antonio Rose, and remembered the wonderful man he was, and how lucky we all were to have him in our lives. We would like to thank the exceptional professionals at Evergreen Hospice Center for their care during Bill's final days. Thank you to our neighbors and staff at Chateau Residence in Bothell for their hugs and kind words of support. A special thank you goes to his friend Charlie Haynes who lifted Bill's spirits with each of his calls and visits this last year.
For many years Bill was on the board of Easterseals Washington. He was proud to help them with their work in serving children and adults with disabilities, especially their amazing "Camp Stand By Me," with one-on-one help for children. Memorials may be made in his name if desired to: Easterseals Washington, 200 West Mercer St., Suite 210E, Seattle, WA 98119 or www.easterseals.com/washington.
