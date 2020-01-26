|
William Edgar Anderson
William Edgar Anderson, 70, a resident of Kent, Washington since 1979, passed away peacefully at Valley Medical Center in Renton, Washington on January 11, 2020.
The son of Robert Earl Anderson and Linda Jasmine Roth Anderson. William was born on November 3, 1949 in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
William (aka Bill) retired from Boeing as an Aircraft Inspector after 20 years with the company. Proudly served in the Armed Forces from September 13, 1968 -
May 27, 1971 in Viet Nam. While in Viet Nam, Bill met and later married Anh Thi Ngoc Nguyen in Atlantic, Iowa and raised a family in Kent, Washington. Bill also worked for Bell Helicopter in Tehran, Iran from 1977 - 1979.
Bill was a dedicated and caring Father, Brother and Uncle. He is survived by his two Sons Tommy and Donnie Anderson; Sisters Patty Keating-Noreau and Joyce Anderson; brother-in-laws Charlie and Vie Wilson; Nephews, Jason and Justin Anderson; Niece, Patty Le Wilson; Granddaughter, Kailanii Morman; Grandson, Keoni Cain-Anderson; and several other family members.
A intimate dinner celebration of Bill's life was held on Wednesday, January 15 with family in Tukwila, Washington.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020