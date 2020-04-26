|
|
William "Pat" Edward Reedy
William "Pat" Edward Reedy
passed away peacefully on April
15, 2020 in Witham Hospital
in Lebanon, Indiana from COVID-19 complications. He was born on September 9,
1940 in Anchorage, Alaska, the fourth of five children born to Agle Kay and Franklin A. Reedy. The family moved to Seattle, Washington in 1946. Frank later married Dorothy Greer and she lovingly raised Pat, and his siblings, Mike, Sharon, Diane, and Terry.
Pat graduated from Garfield High School in Seattle, Washington in 1958. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Corpsman. Pat attended San Diego State University where he met and married Diane Mathews in 1962. They had three sons, Scott (Valerie), Brad (Michelle), and Robert (Lynne), and later divorced. Pat married Georgia Shubat in 1981. They raised twin sons, Kegan and Dustin in southern California and Westfield, Indiana.
Pat's wide-ranging career included working for high-tech companies like Electronic Memories, 3M, and Xerox. He later pursued a career in construction at Peveler's Custom Interiors. After moving to Indiana, Pat worked in management for Meijer until his retirement.
Pat was proud of his Lithuanian heritage, political roots, and was a lifelong Democrat. He believed everyone should be treated the same regardless of their ethnicity, beliefs, or gender, and he was a civil rights advocate. He coached football and baseball at Tordondo Little League. He had a great sense of humor and was friendly to everyone he met, regardless of their background or socioeconomic status. Pat was known for being calm and cool under pressure. He loved good comedians, laughing, playing pool, music, and dancing. His relationship with his four siblings was cherished throughout his life.
Pat is survived by his five children, nine grandchildren, and two sisters. Pat's ashes will be spread over Puget Sound.
A celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date in the Seattle area.
Please sign Pat's online Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020