William "Bill" Edwin Selby passed away on March 21, 2019 after living with Parkinson's Disease for 25 years.



Bill was born on November 1, 1933 to Robert and Kathryn Selby. He was the light of their lives and known for his bright, inquisitive nature.



While attending Clairton High School near Pittsburgh, his parents enjoyed watching their son as drum major of the marching band and encouraged his connection to gardening and woodworking.



Bill graduated with a BS in Horticulture from Pennsylvania State in 1955 and married high school sweetheart Mary Craig that spring. They welcomed their first two children Craig and Cathy back east before heading west to Bellevue in 1958. They were blessed with two more children Cheryl and Christopher to round out the "4 C's"



Bill was hired by the Boeing Company in 1958 and worked in both Aerospace and Commercial products before retiring as VP/GM of the Renton site in 1994.



In 1993 Bill married Margaret Harter. He and Marg spent the last quarter of his life enjoying their large family and circle of friends. Together they designed and built numerous beautiful homes and took many life-changing trips. The last years of Bill's life in Issaquah were made comfortable by the amazing staff at Timber Ridge for which we are most grateful.



Over the course of his amazing life journey Bill touched many people, both personally and professionally, while spending his leisure time either in the garden or in his beloved workshop.



Bill was predeceased by son Chris in 1993 and first wife Mary Selby in 2017.



He's survived by wife, Margaret Harter Selby, son, Craig Selby (Teresa) Lenore, Idaho, daughters Cathy Kruse Kirkland, WA and Cheryl Selby (Jeff Engle) Olympia, WA; step-sons Gordon Harter (Linda Kay), Duane Harter (Melanie); step-daughter Linda Mae Harter, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



There will be a celebration of life



held at 1:00 pm, Sunday, April 14



at Sunset Hills Funeral Home, 1215 - 145th Place SE



Bellevue, WA 98007.



In honor of Bill, please consider a donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest WA, www.swwabigs.org please note "STEAM Lab."



Or to the Parkinson's Research Department at Evergreen Hospital, www.evergreenhealthfoundation.com



Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 7, 2019